Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.
PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per law of the land: LG Kavinder Gupta.
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.
