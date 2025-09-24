Israeli medics say 20 wounded, 2 of them seriously, after drone from Yemen hits southern city of Eilat, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:37 IST
Israeli medics say 20 wounded, 2 of them seriously, after drone from Yemen hits southern city of Eilat, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks
Targeted Attack at Dallas ICE Office Raises Concerns of Escalating Political Violence
Iran's president says US, Israeli attacks inflicted a 'grievous blow' on international trust and peace prospects, reports AP.
South Kashmir Arrest: Key Link in Pahalgam Attack Uncovered