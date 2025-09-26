SC dismisses plea seeking direction to ban Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses plea seeking direction to ban Salman Rushdie's controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dropped Chances and Poor Decisions: Bangladesh Falls Short in Asia Cup
Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to 'The Satanic Verses' Ban Review
Pray to Maa Durga that post state polls, there is a new govt which restores Bengal's lost 'Sonar Bangla' glory: Shah at puja inauguration.
Amit Shah's Vision: Returning 'Sonar Bangla' Glory to West Bengal
PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 each to bank accounts of 75 lakh women.