Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Ladakh police team led by DGP S D Singh Jamwal: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Ladakh police team led by DGP S D Singh Jamwal: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former U.S. Economic Officials Unite Against Trump's Attempt to Fire Fed Governor
SIT teams raid residences of NE festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and singer Zubeen Garg's manager: Officials.
Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed
First edition of CBSE Class 10 board exams to be conducted from Feb 17 to March 6, 2026; second edition from May 15 to June 1: Officials.
Car catches fire on Coastal Road in Mumbai; traffic halted: Officials.