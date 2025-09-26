Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Sumud Flotilla: Defiant Humanitarian Voyage Faces Controversy
Mumbra's Youth Unite for Communal Harmony Amid Controversy
Punjab Assembly Pays Tribute Amidst Flood Controversy
Arrest Controversy: Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Speaks Out
The Nord Stream Revival: A Pipeline Controversy