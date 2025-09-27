PM reaches Odisha's Jharsuguda to unveil projects worth Rs 60,000 cr: Officials.
PTI | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
PM reaches Odisha's Jharsuguda to unveil projects worth Rs 60,000 cr: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ozak AI vs. Cardano: Emerging Technologies in Crypto Investments
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Faces Major Disruption
Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Investment Oasis: Boosting India-Russia Business Ties
Europe's Economic Boom: Major Investment Surge to Transform Economy
UP Cabinet Fast-Tracks Development with New Infrastructure Initiatives