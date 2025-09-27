Odisha has witnessed poverty for several decades, but is now on path to prosperity: PM at Jharsuguda rally.
PTI | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha has witnessed poverty for several decades, but is now on path to prosperity: PM at Jharsuguda rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Pledge for Global Economic Growth
GST Overhaul Set to Boost Consumption and Foster Economic Growth
Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine
Food sector investors looking at India due to diversity, scale and demand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.
India is open to investments and collaboration in food sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Food India summit.