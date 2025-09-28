Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas elected as president of BCCI at its annual general meeting in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:15 IST
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas elected as president of BCCI at its annual general meeting in Mumbai.
