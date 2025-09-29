Indian team refuses to accept Asia Cup winners' trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC head Mohsin Naqvi.
Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy
Asia Cup trophy not awarded to champions India after they refuse to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.
Indian team will receive Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.
Trophy Tensions: India Rejects ACC Chairman's Presentation
