Five persons killed in collision between two motorcycles and truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Five persons killed in collision between two motorcycles and truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bhind
- collision
- motorcycles
- truck
- accident
- police
- deaths
- tragedy
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia
Tragic Accident: Girl Dies from Falling Iron Rod at Delhi Construction Site
Punjab Ramps Up Security Amid Rising Tensions, Chandigarh Police Destroys Seized Narcotics
Chandigarh Police Undertakes Major Drug Disposal Drive
Three persons killed as bus collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district: Police.