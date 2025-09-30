The question about stampede is ''Who is responsible? asks Hema Malini at Karur in TN.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The question about stampede is ''Who is responsible? asks Hema Malini at Karur in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urvashi Rautela Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Investigation
Senators Urge Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System Flaws
Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System
Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation