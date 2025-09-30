EC on Bihar SIR: Total electors in final poll roll stand at 7.42 crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
EC on Bihar SIR: Total electors in final poll roll stand at 7.42 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Move for Bihar Elections
Maharashtra Congress Strategizes for 2026 Legislative Council Elections
Green and Clean Elections: Lessons from Delhi University Polls
Moldova's Controversial Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Fairness
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Eyes Mansa Seat for 2024 Elections