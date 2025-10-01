Inflation down considerably, does open up space for monetary policy easing: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:24 IST
Inflation down considerably, does open up space for monetary policy easing: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Adjusts Growth and Inflation Projections Amid Economic Shifts
Colombia's Central Bank Pauses Interest Rate amid Inflation Concerns
German Inflation Surpasses Expectations, Stirring Economic Concerns
Rising Inflation in Germany: A New Turn for the Euro Zone
Germany's Inflation Spike: A Sign of Economic Shifts?