Union Cabinet approves celebrations to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' song: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet approves celebrations to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' song: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Echoes of History: Reviving Heritage and Memories through Durga Puja Art
Sudan's National Museum: A Cultural Heritage Amidst Ruins
World Diplomats Celebrate Kolkata's Heritage at Chaltabagan Durga Puja
Odisha's Bold Plans: Transforming Education and Cultural Heritage
Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Heritage: Dhami's Push for Preservation