PM Modi speaks to CJI BR Gavai, says attack on him in Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to CJI BR Gavai, says attack on him in Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- CJI Gavai
- Supreme Court
- attack
- India
- anger
- judiciary
- security
- democracy
- judicial independence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army Enhances Warfare Capabilities with AI Integration
Judiciary Under Attack: Opposition Unites Against Assault on CJI
You are PM of India, not of BJP; your responsibility lies is nation-building not narrative-building: Mamata hits out at Modi.
Indian Army Embraces AI for Enhanced National Security
Shock and Disdain: Shoe Attack on India's Chief Justice Sparks Outrage