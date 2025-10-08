PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport’s phase one, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
