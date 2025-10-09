I invite global investors to grow with India's growth story, PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:43 IST
I invite global investors to grow with India's growth story, PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCS Reports Robust Q2 Growth, Eyes AI Leadership
SA and Nigeria Revive Science and Innovation Partnership for Africa’s Growth
South Africa’s Ocean Economy Emerging as ‘Blue Gold’ for Growth and Jobs
Samruddhi Sankalp: Vasant's Vision for Growth
Fertiliser Growth Sluggish Amid Geopolitical Challenges