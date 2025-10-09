President Trump's peace plan will bring relief to hostages, civilian population in Gaza and whole world: UK PM Starmer.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:09 IST
President Trump's peace plan will bring relief to hostages, civilian population in Gaza and whole world: UK PM Starmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- peace plan
- hostages
- Gaza
- UK PM
- Keir Starmer
- relief
- conflict
- diplomacy
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi Criticizes Maharashtra Govt's Flood Relief Package
Relief in Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 Children Prescribed Coldrif Syrup Found Safe
West Bengal Mobilizes Massive Relief Efforts Amid Northern Deluge
Maharashtra's Farm Crisis: Congress Demands Central Relief
The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.