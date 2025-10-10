Left Menu

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:07 IST
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mindanao, Potential Tsunami Looms

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mindanao, Potential Tsunami Looms

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un's Vision for a Socialist Paradise Amid US Tensions

Kim Jong Un's Vision for a Socialist Paradise Amid US Tensions

 South Korea
3
Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has hit off a southern province, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magni...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025