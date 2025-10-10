PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat: Police.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:57 IST
- Country:
- India
PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Blast in Ayodhya Leaves Five Dead as Investigation Continues
Kabul Explosion Under Investigation Amid Safety Assurances
Mystery Explosions Shock Kabul: Ongoing Investigation by Taliban
Armed Men Abduct Pregnant Woman in Gwalior: Police Investigation Underway
Assam Tensions Surge Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Investigation