NCR states suggest to SC that on Christmas eve and New Year eve, bursting of crackers be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
NCR states suggest to SC that on Christmas eve and New Year eve, bursting of crackers be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCR
- fireworks
- Christmas
- Eve
- New Year
- propose
- Supreme Court
- proposal
- festivities
- culture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Social Media Guidelines
Supreme Court Seeks Response on Voting Rights for Undertrial Prisoners
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration Response
Supreme Court Exempts Pre-Act Surrogacy Cases from Age Restrictions