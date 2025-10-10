Karur stampede: SC reserves order on plea filed by TVK and others challenging HC order to set up SIT.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Karur stampede: SC reserves order on plea filed by TVK and others challenging HC order to set up SIT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karur
- stampede
- Supreme Court
- HC order
- SIT
- TVK
- investigation
- plea
- High Court
- legal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandigarh Police Forms SIT for High-Profile Investigation
Private Sector Opens Doors to Top Banking Positions
Chandigarh Police constitutes six-member SIT to investigate 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar.
Leadership Transition at Castrol India: Kedar Lele Resigns
Supreme Court Deliberates on Karur Stampede Investigation