Right to vote should be only available to those who are citizens of this country: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Right to vote should be only available to those who are citizens of this country: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour
Gulveer Singh and India's Quest for Marathon Glory at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Hidden Struggles: Indian Professionals' Reluctance to Reveal Mental Health Leaves
New Electricity Amendment Bill: A Game Changer for India's Power Sector
India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Workforce