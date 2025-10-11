Left Menu

West Indies reach 140/4 at stumps on day two of second Test, trailing India by 378 runs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:36 IST
West Indies reach 140/4 at stumps on day two of second Test, trailing India by 378 runs.
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies reach 140/4 at stumps on day two of second Test, trailing India by 378 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana SP Transferred Amid Controversy: Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

Haryana SP Transferred Amid Controversy: Allegations of Discrimination and H...

 India
2
High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

 India
3
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

 India
4
Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025