West Indies reach 140/4 at stumps on day two of second Test, trailing India by 378 runs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
West Indies reach 140/4 at stumps on day two of second Test, trailing India by 378 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- India
- cricket
- Test match
- sports
- second day
- stumps
- trailing
- batting
- score
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Sports Highlights: NBA's Macau Games, Soccer Tensions, and More
Indonesia Bars Israeli Gymnasts Amid Global Sports Tensions
Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games
Sachin Tendulkar Unveils TEN x YOU: A New Era for Indian Sportswear