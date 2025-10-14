At least nine people killed in fire in chemical warehouse in Bangladesh capital, reports local media.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:32 IST
At least nine people killed in fire in chemical warehouse in Bangladesh capital, reports local media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhaka
- fire
- chemical
- warehouse
- Bangladesh
- fatalities
- safety
- emergency
- regulatory
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives
Inferno at Dhaka Garment Factory Highlights Safety Concerns
9 killed in fire at garment factory and chemical warehouse in Bangladesh
Tragic Fire in Bangladeshi Garment Factory: Death Toll Rises
Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Blaze in Bangladesh's Garment Factory