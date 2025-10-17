Left Menu

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match in Colombo.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match in Colombo.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match in Colombo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian era?

As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian ...

 New Zealand
2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch o...

 India
3
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Australian GP sprint

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025