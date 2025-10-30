CBSE class 10 board exams to begin from February 17 and conclude on March 10, 2026: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:51 IST
CBSE class 10 board exams to begin from February 17 and conclude on March 10, 2026: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
