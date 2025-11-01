PM Modi interacts with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases at event in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi interacts with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases at event in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Advisory Issued for Delhi's Red Fort Event & Rath Yatra
Transforming Chhattisgarh: From Maoist Strife to Development Drive
That day is not far when India will be completely free from Maoist terror: PM Modi at event in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.
Triumph Over Terror: Chhattisgarh's Journey Away from Maoist Clutches
India is mother of democracy: PM Modi after inaugurating new building of Chhattisgarh assembly in Nava Raipur.