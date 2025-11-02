NDA allies like 5 Pandavas - BJP, JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), HAM, Kushwaha's party; we will ensure Bihar's prosperity: Amit Shah.
PTI | Vaishali | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:03 IST
NDA allies like 5 Pandavas - BJP, JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), HAM, Kushwaha's party; we will ensure Bihar's prosperity: Amit Shah.
