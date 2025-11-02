Patna court remands JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, his 2 aides to 14-day judicial custody in Jan Suraaj Party supporter's murder case.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Patna court remands JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, his 2 aides to 14-day judicial custody in Jan Suraaj Party supporter's murder case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Political Turmoil: Arrests and Allegations in Mokama Murder Case
Dulachand Yadav murder case: Mukesh Sahani blames Nitish Kumar for "collapsing" law and order in Bihar
Political Drama Unfolds as JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case
JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Remanded for Murder Case
Anant Singh Arrested in Mokama Murder Case Amid Bihar Election Chaos