India is shaping the global AI framework that is ethical and human-centric: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:27 IST
- Country:
- India
India is shaping the global AI framework that is ethical and human-centric: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- India
- Modi
- global
- ethics
- human-centric
- framework
- technology
- leadership
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MoSPI, IICA Partner to Develop SDG Alignment Framework for Viksit Bharat Vision
Bihar's Election Ethics Questioned Amid Cash Transfer Controversy
Shaping the Future of Research Publishing: AI, Ethics, and Open Access
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks in Istanbul: A Fragile Ceasefire Framework Established
The Iron Cage of Overwork: How Protestant Ethics Shaped Modern Capitalism