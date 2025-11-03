Agnipath scheme neither serving interests of youth or country: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lakhisarai rally.
PTI | Lakhisarai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Agnipath scheme neither serving interests of youth or country: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lakhisarai rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Efforts on to change demography of Seemanchal through infiltration, RJD-Congress compromising national security for votes, alleges Modi.
Juvenile Conviction No Barrier to Employment: Allahabad High Court Ruling
Karnataka Pushes for Apprenticeship Expansion to Boost Youth Employment
Bridging the Gap: Employment Opportunities for SC and BC Candidates
US Department of Homeland Security ends automatic extension of employment authorisation, with effect from Oct 30