Pained over RJD's appeal to EC to stall benefits of women's welfare schemes in Bihar: BJP's Smriti Irani in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Pained over RJD's appeal to EC to stall benefits of women's welfare schemes in Bihar: BJP's Smriti Irani in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Smriti Irani
- BJP
- RJD
- Bihar
- women's welfare
- election commission
- politics
- Patna
- empowerment
- schemes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Targets Dynastic Politics; Pledges Increased Farmer Aid
Political Firestorm: Osama Shahabuddin's Entry into Bihar Politics Sparks Controversy
Bihar earlier didn't see implementation of welfare schemes due to appropriation of funds by those practicising dynasty politics: Adityanath.
A Shift in Turkish Politics: Bahceli Backs Demirtas Release
Turkish Politics Take a New Turn