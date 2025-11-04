Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, other leaders from different northeast states, to form single political entity.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, other leaders from different northeast states, to form single political entity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SUV Surge: The Driving Force of India's Automotive Market Post-GST
India Exports First Fortified Rice Consignment to Costa Rica
India Launches Logo Competition for Repairability Index Initiative
IMFA's Ambitious Expansion: A Boon for India's Ferro-Chrome Industry
India Launches Third PLI Scheme to Boost Speciality Steel Production