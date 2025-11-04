Bihar voters should give a befitting reply to those insulting sentiments of the people of the state: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar voters should give a befitting reply to those insulting sentiments of the people of the state: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Pm Modi
- Bihar voters
- elections
- insult
- dignity
- turnout
- support
- electorate
- integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I have no doubt about NDA's huge victory in Bihar, says PM Modi; urges women workers to ensure high voter turnout.
Two princes roaming in Bihar, including one from Delhi who has been insulting 'Chhathi Maiya': PM Modi's swipe at Rahul Gandhi.
Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya', RJD-Congress to be wiped out in Bihar polls: Amit Shah in Darbhanga.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Call for 'Ministry of Insults': A Jibe at PM Modi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi with 'Ministry of Insults' Jab