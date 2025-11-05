Rahul's vote manipulation allegation unfounded, zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana: Election Commission source.
05-11-2025
Rahul's vote manipulation allegation unfounded, zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana: Election Commission source.
