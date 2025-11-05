CEC is lying to people of India openly on claims made about homeless people, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
CEC is lying to people of India openly on claims made about homeless people, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy
All tenders, factories going to Gujarat; those who give land, resources to corporates won't work for poor, claims Priyanka in Bihar.
PM does not keep Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
We are absolutely certain that we will come out with similar data in Bihar where votes are being 'deleted', claims Rahul Gandhi.