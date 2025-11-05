Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one man commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one man commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet near Chennai.
People and nature standing with us, who can stop us, asks TVK chief and actor Vijay at party meet near Chennai.