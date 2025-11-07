PM only knows how to travel; he never sits for an hour or two to think for country, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
PM only knows how to travel; he never sits for an hour or two to think for country, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
PM doubled cost of LPG cylinder instead of reducing it, claims Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally in Bihar's Sasaram.
I came here to help poor people, save democracy and safeguard justice, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at rally in Bihar's Sasaram.
Modi stopped me at airport; I was told I cannot depart until his flight takes off, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
PM promised to provide Rs 2 cr each year, 1 cr houses to poor; he did not keep promises, claims Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.