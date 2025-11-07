Left Menu

RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:19 IST
RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025: Shaping the Future with AI and Innovation

Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025: Shaping the Future with AI and Innovation

 Global
2
Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to HIV-Positive Lifelong Prisoner Pending Appeal

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to HIV-Positive Lifelong Prisoner Pending Ap...

 India
3
Fire breaks out in kitchen of McDonald's outlet at mall in Mumbai's Dadar area, firefighters on spot: Officials.

Fire breaks out in kitchen of McDonald's outlet at mall in Mumbai's Dadar ar...

 India
4
Investors on Edge as Tech Turbulence and Labor Woes Loom

Investors on Edge as Tech Turbulence and Labor Woes Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025