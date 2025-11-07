Time to bring Bihar among top 5 states in pisciculture; PM invested Rs 20,000 cr for it: Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
PTI | Bihpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Time to bring Bihar among top 5 states in pisciculture; PM invested Rs 20,000 cr for it: Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lalu-Rahul cannot provide employment to youth, can only bring 'jungle raj' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
No one can stop construction of grand temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar: Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty
World Bank: Sierra Leone’s Economy Stabilizing, Private Sector Key to Future Growth
Mineral Mandate: Trump's Strategic List to Fortify U.S. Economy