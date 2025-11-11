Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA Act, Explosives Act in connection with blast near Red Fort: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:49 IST
