MHA hands over probe into blast near Delhi's Red Fort to National Investigation Agency (NIA): Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
MHA hands over probe into blast near Delhi's Red Fort to National Investigation Agency (NIA): Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Fort
- Delhi
- explosion
- National Investigation Agency
- MHA
- probe
- terrorism
- blast
- investigation
- NIA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Takes Charge of Delhi Blast Probe Amid Terror Concerns
Tracing Tensions: Gurugram Man Questioned in Deadly Red Fort Blast Probe
Widow Demands SIT Probe into Former Minister's Assassination
Deadly Red Fort Car Explosion Raises Terrorism Concerns
Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe