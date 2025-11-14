Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:57 IST
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
