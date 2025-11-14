Left Menu

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:57 IST
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zuari Industries’ Turnaround: Profit Surges in September Quarter

Zuari Industries’ Turnaround: Profit Surges in September Quarter

 India
2
Ronaldo's Controversial Red Card: Was It Justified?

Ronaldo's Controversial Red Card: Was It Justified?

 Ireland
3
BJP Confident of NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections

BJP Confident of NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections

 India
4
Pakistan's Political Storm: TTAP Rallies, Judges Resign Over Controversial Amendment

Pakistan's Political Storm: TTAP Rallies, Judges Resign Over Controversial A...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025