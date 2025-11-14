Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Commission Overhauls Chenari Constituency: Unexpected Officer Swap
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal
SC seeks Election Commission's response on pleas of DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress, TMC leaders against SIR in Tamil Nadu, WB.
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Criticism on Election Commission