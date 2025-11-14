There was a time when voting was restricted till 3 pm in areas affected by Naxals, but now people voted without fear: PM Modi on Bihar polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
