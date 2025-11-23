TVK did not make empty claims like DMK on ending NEET, instead it sought shifting education to state list in Constitution, says Vijay.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK did not make empty claims like DMK on ending NEET, instead it sought shifting education to state list in Constitution, says Vijay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- NEET
- DMK
- Vijay
- education
- state list
- Constitution
- local governance
- educational policy
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Horizons in Ladakhi Cinema: 'Idiot' Shines a Light on Education
Illegal Protest Sparks Constitutional Crisis Concerns in Himachal Pradesh
Chandigarh's Destiny: Tug of War Over Constitutional Amendment Sparks Political Tensions
Punjab's Fierce Opposition to Chandigarh's Constitutional Shift
Joyful Learning Revolutionizes Education in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam