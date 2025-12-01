Instead of addressing issues before Parliament, PM Modi once again made his 'dramebazi delivery': Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Instead of addressing issues before Parliament, PM Modi once again made his 'dramebazi delivery': Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- Parliament
- Kharge
- dramebazi
- political discourse
- India
- government
- speeches
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chennai
Stepping Up: India's Footwear Industry Sets Sights on Global Leadership
India Calls for Global Action Against Bioterrorism at BWC Anniversary
India's Bold Budget Approval: Impact on National Expenditure
India's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Tariff Pressures: PMI Hits Nine-Month Low