Opposition worried because they can no longer run away with ballot boxes and win election by corrupt practices: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:01 IST
If you oppose SIR, you will be wiped out from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to opposition parties.
Opposition can boycott Parliament, but we will ensure that no illegal immigrant remains in voter list: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Opposition raised the issue of SIR to keep illegal immigrants in voter lists: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Opposition parties' actions have tarnished the image of EC, not the government, across the world: Amit Shah in LS.
Leader of Opposition flagged irregularities in electoral rolls, SIR is an exercise to have pure electoral rolls: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.