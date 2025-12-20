We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
We will end TMC's 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Bengal
- TMC
- corruption
- nepotism
- politics
- Nadia
- appeasement
- governance
- reform
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Politics
Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Approach
Congress Protests Against MGNREGA Changes and Alleged Hate Politics
Mumbai Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Religious Politics'
TMC opposing SIR to save infiltrators from getting identified, claims PM at Nadia rally.